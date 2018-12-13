GE’s new e-learning portal spurs entrepreneurs to business development opportunities

By Prince Osuagwu

Innovative entrepreneurs who are desirous of business development skills have been offered the opportunity on a platter of gold as General Electric, GE, opens up its new e-learning portal for such people to access carefully curated courses in advanced manufacturing and business development models.

GE says the gesture tallies with its vision to provide skills development and empowerment of entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Courses on offer introduce participants to principles of 3-D printing and rapid prototyping as well as a range of business development skills in Finance, Personal Branding, Marketing and Innovation.

GE made the revelation at its Lagos Garage Week 2018. Garage week is a series of events held annually at the Lagos Garage located in GE’s Lagos office in Victoria Island. It is usually done at year end.

Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Patricia Obozuwa expressed happiness that the Lagos Garage has been an instant success since inception.

She said: “Our goal is to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs with the relevant skills required to compete on a global scale. I’m happy to say that so far, over 250 people have successfully graduated from the advanced manufacturing training program we offer here at the Garage,” she said.

Obozuwa added that with the e-learning platform, interested entrepreneurs no longer have to be physically present at the Garage to benefit from the innovative training the hub offers.

Meanwhile, the special guest of honour at the event, Hon. Hakeem Fahm, Lagos State Commissioner for Science & Technology, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Kayode Ogunnubi commended GE on being a collaborative partner of the Lagos State Government for several years. He congratulated the company on the launch of the Garage e-learning portal saying: “Lagos State is at the forefront of ICT development in Nigeria and training programs like the GE Garage that equip youths with innovative skills is one of the ways we believe we can develop the economy of the state and by extension, the entire country.”