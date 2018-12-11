Gender Sensitisation: Okowa, Aisha Buhari call for female empowerment 

..Advocate A Re-engineering Of The Civil Service To Meet Contemporary Issues

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Wife Of The President Of the Federation, Aisha Buhari have called for the sensitization of stakeholders on the empowerment of the female gender in the country.

Speaking at Launching of Two books by Dame Esther Uduehi on Tuesday in Asaba, they said that there was the need for an attitudinal change on gender mainstreaming in the country and ensure the empowerment of the women folk.

The books launched were “Motivational Factors In The Nigerian Civil Service” and “Global Development In Gender Mainstreaming-The Nigerian Experience”.

Governor Okowa said that “ there is an oppressive attitude within our society and we need to change, we need to re-educate our people down to the villages and towns, provide space for our women. The empowerment of the Nigerian women is driven towards the empowerment of the family as she will know what to do for the family”,.

“ Until they become empowered they cannot compete with the men, but the drive has to come from the women as most of them do not encourage their own, women on their part have to start putting subtle pressure on the society “, he added.

Identifying the challenges facing the civil service today, Senator Okowa called for a review and rededication in public service so as to meet the 21st century contemporary issues.

“I am worried what kind of civil service we are going to leaving for the future generation, we need to have a real total review of the civil service and begin to plan, we have to have an appropriate number and do a rethink to move the service forward”, he said, adding’ “can a Nigerian civil servant give her best with the kind of wages we have especially if he live and work in towns like Abuja”.

The governor commended the author, Mrs Uduehi for a job well done and charged other retired Permanent Secretaries to mentor todays’ and future generations of civil servants for improved development in the country and state.

Mrs Buhari, represented by Dame Pallen Tallen, commended Mrs .Uduehi for finding time to pen them, explaining that the books are valuable tools in gender mainstreaming and review of the civil service.

Chief Odigie Oyegun, chairman of the occasion, in his remarks, said that the civil service is the engine room of the country and there was the need to stabilize it and isolate it from partisan politics, stressing that “there cannot be development unless we have a civil service that is knowledgeable, committed and be able to adapt to the passion and objectives of government”.

He commended Governor Okowa for his steadfastness and commitment to the development of the state.

Mrs. Uduehi in her welcome address, said that the books were meant to contribute to the development of the country especially to the empowerment of women and celebrate the civil service in Nigeria.