GDPN presidential candidate faults CUPP’s adoption of Atiku

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Presidential candidate of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN, Dr. Davidson Akhimien, has faulted the process adopted by Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, which led to the emergence of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its sole candidate for the February presidential poll.

Akhimien in an interview in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, before the official flag off of his presidential campaign at Onuebum in the rural enclave of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, insisted that due process was followed.

He dismissed the arrangement, which according to him, was predetermined to favour a particular candidate.

“There is a lot of deceit and half truth. At the time the memorandum of understanding was signed by the different party chairmen, the agreement was that they are going to conduct primaries.

“The first was that the constituent political parties were going to get their presidential candidates through primaries and a second primary election was to be held with all the presidential candidate of CUPP that emerged where the final selection was going to be made through a transparent process for all the presidential candidates but that was not to be,” he said, describing the process as a travesty of justice.

He however, declared that GDPN would not abandon its mission to bring solution to the myriads of problem confronting the nation.

Akhimien said “Our party from the outset is determined to pursue an agenda that would enthrone a new and better Nigeria where there will be equity and justice for all.”

The former Nigerian Army intelligence officer, added, “I am running to entrench the politics of social justice, inclusiveness and righteousness and to sweep away the current debauchery.”

On the contentious electoral bill, Akhimien urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as matter of urgency, assent to the electoral bill stressing that it was in the interest of the country.

He called on Buhari to ignore any of his advisers urging him not to sign the electoral bill which will strengthen the country democratic system.