Gas Plants: Danger looms in petrol stations – Operators

By Udeme Akpan

IN apparent indication of dangers ahead, the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to stop approving locating of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in fuel stations.

Mr. Nosakhare Ogieva-Okunbor, President of NALPGAM, said that installing ‘ad-on skid gas plant’ was dangerous, adding that DPR should not approve the sitting of gas plant in fuel stations.

Ogieva-Okunbor, who noted that some filling station owners have formed the habit of establishing LPG facilities after getting approval from DPR stated: “As a matter of urgency, the DPR should commence dismantling of such gas plants in filling stations. Most stations have neglected the rules and regulation, they are now locating gas plant in most stations across the states.

“Today, we see some have cited plants close to eateries’ kitchen within their stations and this is dangerous while they are discharging gas and selling fuel.

“We, the association, cannot open our eyes and watch for something drastic to happen before we raise alarm. The earlier government and officials act fast, the better for Nigerians.”

He also advised DPR to embark on facility audit of unlicensed gas plants within filling stations to ensure strict compliance to statutory guidelines and standards.