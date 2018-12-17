Fulani vows to end clashes with Ekiti farmers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Fulani, under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Association of Nigeria, GAFDAN, in Ekiti State, yesterday, promised to end all forms of hostilities in the state.

In a statement by its chairman, Alhaji Issa Adamu, the Gan Fulani said: “All necessary logistics have been put in place to make sure there’s peace between farmers and herdsmen in Ekiti State,” saying the Fulani in the state believed “in the safety of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.”

Host community moves to end herdsmen grazing in Plateau varsity

The association said its members were for peaceful co-existence and overall socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria.

It added that the Fulani in Ekiti State were peaceful and went about their businesses without any form of hindrance to their hosts and the environment.

They expressed the belief in the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi in theatre and pleaded their support for the administration “as it brings about overall development of the state.”

GAFDAN also passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his administration had “performed credibly well.”