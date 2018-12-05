FSARS boss visits family of slain LASTMA official

…Confirms death of killer policeman

… as family request for inquest, release of corpse for burial

By Evelyn Usman

Emotion ran high yesterday, at the Ipaja, Lagos home of late Adeyemo Rotimi, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority , LASTMA official who was shot dead last week, by an operative of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad , FSARS, at Iyana-Ipaja area of the state, as Rotimi’s widow broke down in tears on sighting a team of FSARS operatives.

The FSARS team led by the Officer- in- Charge, Peter Gana, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP and accompanied by some senior LASTMA officials, visited , to commiserate with the family over the demise of its bread winner.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Gana, in an emotional laden tone, explained that the visit was necessitated owing to the circumstance life was snuffed out of Adeyemo..

He said: ” It is a sad incident. It is God who gives life and nobody has the right to take anyone’s life. On hearing the circumstance that led to this unfortunate incident, we deemed it fit to come and assure you that we are with you in grief.

“We were at LASTMA’s office where he worked on Monday, to commiserate with his employers”.

He was also quick to debunk rumour making the round that the FSARS operative who pulled the trigger that snuffed life out of Adeyemo, was still alive. Rather, he asserted that the policeman, Inspector Olukunle Olonade, who was beaten to comatose by a mob, died before he was rushed to the hospital and his corpse still at the morgue.

He said ” the policeman himself is no longer alive, we would have asked him what happened. It is a really sad situation. I have personally been talking to them on the use of force, it is unfortunate that this happened when they left for an assignment after the lecture.

“We on our part are working to make sure the relationship we have with LASTMA and other security agencies is not affected by this and we are giving assurance that there will be no more occurrence of such. Definitely this is difficult to bear, may God grant him eternal rest.” he said.

Gana, further made a personal cash donation to the widow, Eniola Adeyemo, even as he assured that he would do all he could to ensure quick release of the inquest on the deceased, in order for the corpse to be released to the family for burial.

Spokesperson for the family and elder brother to the deceased, Mr Aderemi Adeyemo, who appreciated the FSARS boss and his team for the visit, appealed for the the release of the inquest, which he said had been delaying the release of the corpse for burial.

He said: ” We have been receiving several calls and we want to avoid further damage. This is why we want the body to be released to us as soon as possible, for burial. Our father is 105 years . He has threatened to come to Lagos for the body.

“We will also appreciate if you can assist the family because the deceased was the family’s breadwinner. He left behind a widow, three children and aged parents”.