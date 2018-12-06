FSARS boss visits family of slain LASTMA official

By Evelyn Usman

Emotion ran high, yesterday, at the home of late Adeyemo Rotimi, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, official, who was shot dead last week, by an operative of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS, at Iyana-Ipaja area of the state, as Rotimi’s widow broke down in tears on sighting a team of FSARS operatives.

The FSARS team led by the Officer- in- Charge, Peter Gana, a Chief Superintendent of Police, accompanied by some senior LASTMA officials, visited, to commiserate with the family over the demise of its breadwinner.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Gana, in an emotional-laden tone, explained that the visit was necessitated owing to the circumstance life was snuffed out of Adeyemo.

He said: “It is a sad incident. It is God who gives life and nobody has the right to take anyone’s life. On hearing the circumstance that led to this unfortunate incident, we deemed it fit to come and assure you that we are with you in grief.

“We were at LASTMA’s office where he worked on Monday, to commiserate with his employers”.

He was also quick to debunk rumour making the round that the FSARS operative, who pulled the trigger that snuffed the life out of Adeyemo, was still alive. Rather, he asserted that the policeman, Inspector Olukunle Olonade, who was beaten comatose by a mob, died before he was rushed to the hospital and his corpse still at the morgue.

Gana further made a personal cash donation to the widow, Eniola Adeyemo, even as he assured that he would do all he could to ensure quick release of the inquest on the deceased, in order for the corpse to be released to the family for burial.

Spokesperson for the family and elder brother to the deceased, Mr. Aderemi Adeyemo, who appreciated the FSARS boss and his team for the visit, appealed for the release of the inquest, which he said had been delaying the release of the corpse for burial.

He said: “We have been receiving several calls and we want to avoid further damage. This is why we want the body to be released to us as soon as possible, for burial. Our father is 105 years. He has threatened to come to Lagos for the body.

“We will also appreciate if you can assist the family because the deceased was the family’s breadwinner. He left behind a widow, three children and aged parents.”