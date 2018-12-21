FRSC promotes 31 officers, men in Ondo

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) has promoted at least, 31 officers and men to their next rank in Ondo State command

Newsmen report that four officers, 13 Marshal Inspectors and 14 Road Marshal inspectors were promoted.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, State FRSC Sector Commander, who decorated the officers and men on Friday in Akure, said that the promotion was part of dividend of hard work given to them by corps.

According to Adeleye, the command has one of the highest numbers of promoted officers in 2018 promotion in FRSC in the country.

” It is just a grace of God that you are among the promoted officers and men, not that you are better than others who could not meet up.

He urged officers and men who were not promoted to exercise patience, adding that “there are certain rules needed to be taken and your own time will soon come.

” Promotion comes from God and is not the end of life, but be focus and do your job as required by the command,” he said.

The sector commander, therefore, called on the promoted officers and men to be diligent and follow the rules and regulations of the corps.

” You need to work harder to justify your new position.”

Also speaking, two of the promoted officers:Mr Gbenga Okediji and Mrs Oluyemi Ojo, appreciated God for counting them worthy to be among officers and men promoted to next rank.

” We believe that promotion usually comes from God, man can only try his best

“Also,we want to encourage those that did not meet up to believe in God and keep trying, because there is always a room for another time,” they said.