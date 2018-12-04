FRSC, Indomie Fan Club seek pupils’ involvement in road safety issues

By Dayo Adesulu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the managers of the Indomie Fan Club (IFC)- an initiative to celebrate the spirit of kids who have grown to love Indomie Instant Noodles as their favourite food brand, courtesy of Dufil Prima Foods and which was established in 2005with the aim of creating an environment of learning, fun, excitement and bonding for children between the ages of 5 to 12-have emphasised the need for Nigeria to deepen road safety rules in the primary school curriculum.

Making the call in Lagos during the IFC Road Safety Quiz Competition, Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, stated that such action will ensure that school children learn road safety rules early in life for survival, even as he urged primary school operators in Lagos to establish Federal Road Safety Clubs in their schools.The competition is organised by IFC in partnership with the Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos.

Omeje, who was represented by FRSC Deputy Corps Commander, Olalekan Morakinyo, said when the children are taught road safety rules at a tender age, such knowledge will remain with them till adulthood, a situation, which he said, will help to curb road accidents in the future.

Omeje said: “One of the major reasons for our partnership and support of the Indomie Fan ClubSafety Quiz Competition is to help towards deepening general safety knowledge among the pupils and to also use them as agents of change in our society, especially as the festive season approaches.”

For the past several months, a team from FRSC and IFC having been going from school to school teaching school children about road safety issues. The Indomie Fan Club Road Safety Quiz Competitions expected to assess the level of understanding of road safety protocols by the pupils of the various IFC-supported schools after months of enlightenment on road safety rules by officials of the corps.

Twenty-seven IFC-supported schools drawn from all the local government councils in Lagos participated in the elimination stage of the competition held at the FRSC Sector Command, Ojodu Berger,Lagos. Out of the four schools that made it to the finals, Kings Crown School, Surulere, came in first, just as Doncas Private School, Ikotun, came second, while First Baptist School, Kosofe, came third with Paragon Nursery and Primary School, Shomolu, coming in fourth.

In her opening speech, the Coordinator of the IFC, Mrs Faith Joshua, stated that IFC believes in educational development, safety and harnessing of the special talents of children who will someday become resource persons in the society. According to her, the IFC road safety quiz competition was aimed at evaluating the pupils’ understanding on the dos and don’t of road safety.

Speaking after the competition, winners and representatives of Kings Crown School Surulere, Ifeonye Emmanuel and Adebambo Deborah thanked Indomie Fan Club for its continuous support to pupils and promised to be good ambassadors to IFC and FRSC.