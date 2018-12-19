FRSC begins campaign against sale of alcohol in Lagos motor parks

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday said it had started discouraging sale of alcohol in some motor parks in Lagos through safety awareness campaign.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness is targeted at preaching safety on the use of the road, as one of the Corporate Strategic Goals of FRSC for 2018.

The awareness is also aimed at reducing Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) by 15 per cent and fatality by 30 per cent.

Mrs Emma Fekoya, the Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) in Charge of Ikeja Unit advised leaders of motor parks to discourage the sale of alcohol in their premises.

Fekoya charged the leaders to ensure they monitor their drivers so as to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

She said that safety awareness was a collective responsibility, noting that “passengers are to call 122 and give details of any vehicle whose driver is driving under the influence of alcohol’’.

According to her, the Ikeja Unit Command had conducted eye test and gave out free drugs and eye glasses.

She said that some drivers were tested to determine their alcohol intake.

“We have conducted 52 park rallies, 91 early morning cry at motor parks, 72 awareness talks in meeting places of worship, schools and organisations and 30 road shows to mention but a few.

“The essence is to help drivers and all road users with clear vision, while on the road and to discourage drink-driving.

“Those who benefited from the exercise congratulated the corps, especially the Ikeja unit command, for always being there for them any time any day on safety awareness,’’ she said.

NAN reports that Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, had said that the sector had started rigorous safety campaign in various motor parks across the state to create safer motoring environment during the season.

Omeje said that the campaign was in consonance with the corps’ mandate and a demonstration of unrelenting effort at stemming the trend of road traffic crashes.

“It has become part of us in FRSC that during this period of the year, the corps will double its efforts in actualising one of its core mandate of educating the motoring public.

“We sensitise them on proper use of the highway through robust enlightenment campaign and at the same time, reinforce our patrol operations with prompt rescue services to traffic victims on the highways,’’ he said. (NAN)