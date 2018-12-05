Freedom for residents: Agbaje is ignorant about Lagos- Says APC

.It’s an attempt to deceive the people

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the state, Jimi Agbaje is “ignorant” of happenings in the state.

Agbaje had recently, during the flag-off of his campaign for the governorship race and campaign posters, promised to free Lagos residents from the hands of selected few and godfathers if voted as Governor in 2019.

The Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Joe Igbokwe, reacting to Agbaje’s statement described it as an attempt to hoodwink Lagos residents through the spread of falsehood.

Igbokwe stated: “This is yet another Election period in Nigeria and we can understand the desperation of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to grab power by all means by weeping up sentiments and spreading total falsehood in the bid to hoodwink and deceive Lagosians but as usual the plans will fail as it has failed since 1999 because Lagosians are wise people and they know their history very well.

“Lagos PDP is talking about freedom in Lagos but they forgot how we fought to create the 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs against their PDP’s tyranny led by former President Obasanjo. Lagos LGA funds was seized for years to blackmail and punish Lagos but Lagos under Progressives stood their ground and the rest is now history.

“Agbaje is promising Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge but he may not know how A Lagosian ,Adeseye Ogunlewe of Lagos PDP used his position as Minister For Works and Housing under Olusegu Obasajo, OBJ to scuttle the laudable project after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT had secured an agreement with a Chinese Company build that very important Bridge.

“Tinubu would have built a 24 hour power supply project if the Federal Government led by OBJ did use the enormous power of the presidency to stop the project, hiding under the premise that matter of power generation is in the Exclusive List. When Fadhola came on board he resorted to building Independent Power plants to power Street lights, Alausa, Akute Water project, old Secretariat Ikeja. Island General Hospital, among others.

“Attempts was made to get permission from FG controlled by Jimi Agbaje’S PDP to rebuild Lagos Airport road and Badagry Expressway. Fadhola later got permission from Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GEJ, to Start the Light Rail Project from Marina to Okokomaiko and also got permit to rebuild Ikorodu road, Funsho Williams Avenue ,Ozumba Mbadiwe to Lekki. Today Gov Ambode is building Lagos Airport Road after securing permit from PMB.

“For 16 years in Lagos the progressive government led by Tinubu, Fashola, and Ambode have worked so hard to free Lagos from the firm grip of the power that be in PDP and thank God for the coming of a progressive government in Abuja which has made things easy now. This is the reward of many years of perseverance, courage, hardwork and commitment by the successive progressive leaders in Lagos.

“In 2003 Jimi Agbaje’s PDP stole all the States in the South West except Lagos. Chief Bola Ige, the OBJ Attorney General was murdered in cold blood just to pave the way for PDP’s criminal escapades in the South West. His wife Justice Atunike Ige could not survive the shock of her husband’s murder.Chief Abraham Adesanya the leader of the Yoruba Nation then never recovered from this open day robbery OBJ and Jimi Agbaje’s PDP initiated and executed with clinical process and execution.

“You can now see why Lagosians do not like PDP and will never like PDP. So when the confused and inexperienced Jimi Agbaje talks about freedom in Lagos we remind him that ignorance is not an excuse.

“We remind him that we know what real freedom is all about and how we got to where we are today. Jimi Agbaje no experience and knowledge of public sector. He has nothing to bring to the table except the miserable and poor experience of managing one small Pharmacy Shop in Apapa with no branch anywhere in Lagos or across Nigeria.”