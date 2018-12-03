Fraudster nabbed with CFA two million fake currency in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A fraudster, Sanusi Sada has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command with counterfeit money worth CFA Two million and equivalent to N1.3 million Nigerian currency.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili confirmed the arrest while addressing and parading the suspect and others before newsmen in the state.



CP Wakili said the suspect was arrested in Jibia area, border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic while attempting to dupe unsuspected public who buy the currency on their way to the neighboring country, Niger Republic.

According to him, “On 29/11/2018 at about 14:45hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting one Sanusi Sada, ‘m’, aged 33yrs, of Kwado Quarters, Katsina in possession of two million Niger Republic CFA franc, currency suspected to be counterfeit.

“Suspect was nabbed when he was trying to dupe an unsuspecting member of the public. Investigation is ongoing,” CP Wakili said.

Interrogating Sada, he said he was aware the currency were fake but bought the counterfeit currency for the sum of N200,000.

“I went to Lagos and I was on my way back when I met this guy who told me he was hungry but doesn’t have money to pay for the food. I told him to eat that I will settle the bills. After eating he called me aside that he wants to introduce me to a business to reciprocate my kind gesture.

“Therein he brought out the currency though he told me they are fake but I can make use of it anywhere for unsuspecting members of the public.

“The following day, he brought the counterfeit currency and I paid him N200,000.

“It was at the point of selling to those clients when they discovered it was fake currency and I was arrested in Magama Jibia,” Sada said.

