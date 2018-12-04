Fr Mbaka is a priest of the most high, don’t attack him, Obi begs Nigerians

By Nwafor Sunday

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, Tuesday begged Nigerians to stop attacking the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Fr Ejike Mbaka over the statement he made against him during the ministry’s 2018 harvest bazaar.

Speaking on behalf of Obi, Val Obienyem, the ex-governors media aide urged Nigerians to stop vilifying and castigating Mbaka, noting that it is wrong to attack priests who are very close to God.

“It is wrong for priests to be attacked based on what they said on the pulpits.

President Buhari carrying out will of God for Nigeria, Says Islamic Cleric

“Please let us leave Fr. Mbaka alone; our duty to him is prayers for God to lead him to the right direction.

“While one may disagree with him, we should always acknowledge that he speaks and acts from the, higher perspective of wisdom.

“I have full respect for men of God and will always remember them in my prayers.

“When they go wrong as humans, subject to human frailties, ours is not to castigate them, but to pray to God to lead them aright.”

Recall that Mbaka had told Obi to name a project he would do for God after Dave Umahi the Ebonyi state governor and others had donated several items for the ministry.

Mr Eazi’s ‘Lagos to London’ hits 79m streams

But Obi reacting to Mbaka’s request said that the later would have to show him a project they have in mind and he will do it and communicate the ministry later.

Angered with the non- exactitude of Obi’s statement, Mbaka said that Atiku/Obi might end up in shame the way they are going.

He equally described Obi as a stingy person, noting that if they do not change before the 2019 general elections, they are likely to fail.