Four policemen nab for dispossessing Togo -based Nigerian of 350,000 CFA

By Evelyn Usman

Four policemen attached to Ijaniki division of the Lagos State Police Command, have been arrested for allegedly dispossessing 350,000 CFA from a Togo- based Nigerian, who was returning home for the Christmas celebration.

The vehicle in which the victim, Mr. Theodore Ifunnaya, drove in, was accosted by a team of policemen at Iyana- Era, along Mile/ Badagry expressway, on December 17, 2018.

The victim, alleged that the policemen who were later identified as Inspector Victor Amiete, Sergeant Gbemunu Samuel, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo, subjected him to interrogation on where he got the money from.

Not done, Ifunaya said that the cops bundled him into their van, to Ijaniki division where they allegedly beat and stripped him naked.

According to him, “ They seized the money from me, took shot of me in my nude and threatened to post the picture on social media, that I am a cultist and a robber. “Thereafter, they called a Bureau-De-change operator who gave them the naira equivalent of the amount. They gave me N2000 out of the money and told me to leave”.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was reported at the Area ‘K’ command by the victim’s relatives whom he narrated his ordeal to. Consequently, the the Area Commander, ACP Hope Okafor, ordered for the team that was on duty that day. The victim was said to have identified those who collected the money him, from the policemen arraigned before him.

The money was recovered and handed over to Ifunaya, who immediately left Lagos for Imo state.

A visible angry Commissioner of Police, in-charge of Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, ordered for the immediate transfer of the policemen to the Provost section at the Command’s headquarters Ikeja, last Friday, for Orderly Room trail.

The command’s image maker, CSP Chike, said that the arrest was a clear indication of the CP’s zero tolerance to corruption.

He said if found guilty, the policemen would be dismissed from the Force, even as he denied report that the victim was stripped naked during interrogation.