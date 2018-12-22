Former SSG, Macaulay sues for rejuvenation of morals, bags award

… As Owhelogbo Holds Maiden Celebration, Awards series

The need for parents, guardians and stakeholders of every community to intensify efforts towards reviving the culture of morals and integrity have been brought to the fore.

The call formed the crux of the first in the series of ‘Owhelogbo Day Celebration’ organized by Owhelogbo Community Development Union (OCDU) in Owhelogbo Town hall today.

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay who bagged an award as ‘Distinguished Developer of Owhelogbo Kingdom’ while addressing members of the press, stated that the importation of western culture has successfully eroded the African values which were relics.

Ughelli South passes vote of confidence on Okowa, Izeze

According to him, the need to exhume the core values of motherland which deifies Integrity and respect above all, have become more expedient than ever.

Macaulay who was the Special Guest of Honour, espoused the importance and fulfilment of hard work adding that every virtue will get a happy reward of excellence. “I agree with the need for our early communal living. With it every child belonged to society. We must revive it.”

He also called on members of communities to embrace collectivism which he described as a catalyst for greater development. “We must be collective as a people to do greater things. Let’s exhume our buried core values and deity integrity.”

In their welcome addresses, both the Chairman of the event, Brigadier General Anthony Okpobrisi and President General OCDU, Engr. James Ighota identified insecurity and paucity of funds assume factors imitating the speedy development of the community, even as they called for all hands to be on deck in that respect.

Earlier, the guest lecturer, Dr. Charles Apoki, while addressing the topic, “community related development in the suburban settlements and challenges”, underscored the need for community stakeholders to vehemently criticise vice and to encourage virtue.”

Apoki further emphasized the essence of education towards the development of society.

The event also witnessed Hon. Mike Ogwah and Professor Samuel Aghalino, bagging awards as distinguished ambassadors of Owhelogbo amid a rich display of culture and tradition.