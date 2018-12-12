Former president Obasanjo declares himself an Urhobo man

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has declared himself an adopted son of Oginibu, an Urhobo Town in Ughelli South, Delta State, just as he described former Minister of Education, Olorogun Barrister Kenneth Gbagi as the most illustrious Urhobo man and one of the most development oriented Deltans.

Chief Obasanjo who made the above declaration while speaking at the 40th remembrance anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Robinson Ajeriyeghe Gbagi, said Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is a pillar of peace and development in Delta State and recounted how Kenneth Gbagi single-handedly worked with him while he was the president of Nigeria to end the bloody inter-ethnic wars in Warri, Delta State.

He described Kenneth Gbagi as a selfless, humble, honest and incorruptible politician who works selflessly for the unity and progress of Nigeria and Delta State.

Obasanjo narrated his several encounters and relationship with Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and added that it was difficult to find such a person who is people and development oriented and who is committed to national and community development.

Obasanjo explained that he was amazed at the charity work Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has carried out in Oginibu and Ughievwen Kingdom, which, according to him, included providing scholarship for students of all level of education from Ughievwen Kingdom, payment of WAEC enrolment fees for students of Oginibu Secondary School, building of ultra-modern community civic centre and several other works of charity.

He noted that Gbagi has brought unquantifiable development to Oginibu community and the entire Delta State. He stated that with the development, unity of purpose and the kindness of the Oginibu people, he had no option than to declare himself an adopted son of Oginibu.

Reacting, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, pointed out that the week-long celebration was to honour his father who lived a fulfilled life as a court Bailiff and later as a business mogul during the colonial era and who was regarded as a beacon of judicial integrity and a cynosure of uprightness.

He added that for Chief Obasanjo, one of the greatest living African to have graced the occasion despite the fact that he was going to Egypt that same day was an indication of the significance of the event.

Olorogun Gbagi praised the leadership role of Obasanjo not just in Nigeria but the whole of Africa. He enjoined him to continue with his good work in Nigeria and the entire African continent.

Earlier during the review of a book titled: The Echoes of A Giant: Robinson Ajeriyegba Gbagi, written by Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi on his father, the reviewer Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri, Head of Department of Mass Communication and Director of Pre-Degree programme, Delta State University said Pa Robinson Gbagi was by all standard during his day in the colonial era, a very successful and discipline man whom every person working in the present day judicial system should emulate.

The event was graced by dignitaries from both within and outside Nigeria, including the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese Bishop, Most Reverend Dr. John Okeoghene Afareha, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara, Justice Akpovi, former Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Chief Steve Oru, the former Managing Director of Arik Air,Chris Ndulue former MD of Arik Air, Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Houssam Diab.