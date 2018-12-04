Former NFF President decries poor publicity of National Sports Festival

Abuja – Alhaji Sani-Lulu Abdullahi, former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday decried the poor publicity being given to the 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF).

Abdullahi said in Abuja that NSF was not being given befitting announcement it deserved as a national sporting event.

He, therefore, urged the organisers to rise up to occasion by giving the festival the required publicity, for a successful outing.

“I wonder why the organisers are not publicising the event which is about to kick-off.

“A sporting event that about 36 states of the country will be participating in, there ought to be enough publicity given to it,” he said.

The NSF 2018 will kick-off on Dec. 6 and last till Dec. 16.

NSF is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government through the National Sports Commission for athletes from all over the country.

The festival which started in 1973 at the National Stadium; Surulere in Lagos, was originally conceived as a unifying tool to promote peace and ensure cross-cultural affiliation in Nigeria, after the 1967-1970 Nigerian civil war.

According to the organisers, the game is also a development and training event to assist athletes prepare for continental and international tournaments. (NAN)