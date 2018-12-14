Breaking News
Translate

Former Juventus chief executive Marotta joins Inter Milan

On 9:31 amIn News, Sports by Urowayino WaramiComments

Former Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, whose astute transfer dealings helped the Turin team win seven successive Serie A titles, joined their great rivals Inter Milan on Thursday.

Marotta was officially presented by the club as chief executive for sport and said he would bring the same qualities to the job which marked his eight years with Juventus.
Real Madrid’s celebrates after their team won the UEFA Champions League final football match against Atletico Madrid at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on May 28, 2016.
Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico for the second time in three years to win the Champions League for the 11th time. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE

“I’m starting a new chapter, a new path with the same characteristics of my past experiences, with great passion and great determination and a great desire to take Inter Milan as high as possible,” he said.

“I was born in football, (and) as soon as this great opportunity came along I did not hesitate to seize it.”

Juventus have won every Serie A title since 2012 while Inter Milan have not won a major trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011.

China’s electronics retailer Suning Holdings Group bought a majority stake in the club in 2016.

It had previously changed hands in 2013 when Massimo Moratti, whose family controls Italian oil refiner Saras, sold the club in 2013.

In October, 26-year-old Steven Zhang, the son of Suning chairman Zhang Jindong, was appointed Inter Milan president.

Inter Milan, coached by Luciano Spalletti, are third in the Serie A but have already dropped 14 points behind leaders Juventus.

They qualified for this season’s UEFA Champions League to end a six-year absence from the competition.

Why History should return to school curriculum—Oyetola

But they were knocked out in the group stage after being held 1-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in their final group match.

“Spalletti must be left to work in peace. He knows that the club is at his disposal,” said Marotta.

“It is not an easy task to get the results which Inter Milan want to achieve. But it is our duty to believe in it to the end.”

Marotta began his career in football administration at 21 when he was appointed as director of youth development for his hometown club Varese.

He has also worked for Monza, Venezia, Atalanta and spent eight years at Sampdoria.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.