Forgive me, I don’t have funds to take care of you, says man who commits suicide on railway track

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A middle aged man, whose identity is yet to be known, was on Monday ran over by a train at the Phikwore Area of Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The victim, who reportedly left a suicide note and a bag containing some clothes, was killed shortly after he was sighted lying down on the rail track about one kilometre away from the Kubwa Railway Station.

According to eyewitnesses, the note contained a short message, supposedly to his wife and kid, which reads: “Please forgive me for I do not have funds to take care of you”.

The spokesman to Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Niyi Ali, who confirmed this incident, said that an investigation had begun into the incident to unravel the real motive behind the act.

“We will like to find out what will warrant a young man to lay in wait on a train track to take his life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim still lay by the rail track as at the time of this report and is yet to be identified.