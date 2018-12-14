Forbes rates Uyi Ogbebor, Ayokunle Akinbode as two emerging African young innovators, dissects HWP group

Global media company, focusing on business, investment, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle, Forbes has rated two young Nigerians, Ayokunle Akinbode and Uyi Ogbebor, the owners of HWP Group as young Nigerians full of innovation and on a mission to owning one of the best media, entertainment and hospitality companies in Nigeria.

The company appears to be well on its way to achieving that goal. Founded in 2014 by partners Uyi Ogbebor and Ayokunle Akinbode, the company operates several successful subsidiaries.

Several diverse, but complementary businesses operate under the HWP umbrella. Moscow Underground, a unique nightclub in Abuja, is known for its distinctive air of luxury. The restaurants Chow by Moscow and Tiki Cultures tantalize the taste buds with a variety of distinct signature dishes.

To ensure all enjoy luxury hospitality, Hotwire Development focuses on building world-class luxury resorts, hotels, and luxury terrace apartments, one of which is called Swiss Cottage, currently under construction in the high profile Wuye neighborhood in Abuja.

The company is planning a five-star resort and is currently waiting on governmental approvals to commence construction in 2019. Brand management projects are under Hotwire Media which provides digital media strategy and execution services for companies operating in both domestic and international markets.

Committed to giving back to the community, the company also operates the Hotwire Foundation. The foundation presently runs an Eye Care Reach-Out program in Ondo State, Nigeria, for indigent patients.

An innovator in the tourism and entertainment sector, the company serves over 20,000 customers and employs around 200 people in the greater Abuja area. HWP’s strength lies in its partnerships, some of which include GDN LVMH(Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), British American tobacco, and Trace Nigeria.