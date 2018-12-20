Forbes Magazine features youth advocate, MDP National Chairman, Bukunyi

Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, the National Chairman of Modern Democratic Party has been featured in the latest edition of Forbes Magazine out in the newsstands from December 15.

In the Forbes feature, Olateru-Olagbegi spoke on his political party’s position in harnessing the mental capacity, resources, and innovation of a new generation of Nigerians towards building a prosperous future.

Written by Forbes West Africa Correspondent, Peace Hyde, the piece focuses on the 2019 political campaign, with the party leader explaining the need to understand global trends and the imperatives of engendering real change.

“The masses are not blind. They see the internal wrangling in these political parties on the pages of newspapers. How then can they truly believe in a message of hope by these same people? Our youthfulness and firm grasp of the complexities and blistering pace of the world we live in today, easily make us fit to lead.

We understand the power of flexibility and we understand what ‘change’ really means. The world needs the youth right now, and we are finally ready to step up,” he said.

He added that his party is committed to building a structure capable of winning elections across all political levels with a resolution to put a spotlight on the downtrodden in society who are, according to him, in critical need of deliverance from bad leadership.

“As a party, we hope to correct the present for the sake of the future; we hope to harness the mental and resources of my generation with fresh ideas and innovation because this generation is not tied to the prejudices and biases of the ones before us, we don’t see tribe, religion and even gender; we are united in our hunger for success.

We hope to inspire a generation of young Nigerians and Africans to work at building our nation and continent, community by community, till we become the leading and ruling party,” he stated.

Supporting Olateru-Olagbegi’s call for a new economy, the writer admitted that while the Nigerian political space seem tense currently, opportunities for growth and prosperity have to be provided for all citizens no matter the individual contending for the office of the President.