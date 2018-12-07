Football: 2019 women’s World Cup qualified teams

Qualified teams by continent for the 2019 women’s World Cup in France, ahead of Saturday’s draw in Paris:
Barcelona heads to Spanish capital as LaLiga resumes
Africa
Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa
Asia
Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand
Europe
England, France (hosts), Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Spain, Sweden
North, Central America and Caribbean
Canada, Jamaica, USA
Oceania
New Zealand
South America
Argentina, Brazil, Chile
Note – There will be six groups of four teams; teams from the same continent cannot be placed in the same group, with the exception of Europe which can have a maximum of two teams per section; seeds will be determined on the basis of the FIFA world rankings released on December 7