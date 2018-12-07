Football: 2019 women’s World Cup qualified teams

Qualified teams by continent for the 2019 women’s World Cup in France, ahead of Saturday’s draw in Paris:

Africa

Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa

Asia

Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand

Europe

England, France (hosts), Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Spain, Sweden

North, Central America and Caribbean

Canada, Jamaica, USA

Oceania

New Zealand

South America

Argentina, Brazil, Chile

Note – There will be six groups of four teams; teams from the same continent cannot be placed in the same group, with the exception of Europe which can have a maximum of two teams per section; seeds will be determined on the basis of the FIFA world rankings released on December 7