Food sector can accelerate economic growth, revenue generation’

The founder of African Food Network, an online platform that seeks to promote African food recipes, Mr. Kevin Eze, has said that the food sector can accelerate economic growth and revenue generation for the government.

Speaking with Vanguard, Eze regreted that the sector, which has the potential of creating millions of jobs for the populace is not adequately supported by the government, “but left in the hands of private business owners.”

He said Africa is the next hub for food industry, adding that the desire to make information available and enlighten more on African food industry led to the birth of the platform -https://afrifoodnetwork.com.

Senate commends Lai Mohammed for national visibility

He said: “There are over 50 countries and 1000 tribes in Africa; each tribe has its own unique way of preparing their meals which can be really beneficial to the world if only there is a way to access such information, this is where we come in.

“I believe that the Europeans and Americans are running out of ideas with regard to food. So Africa with its deep-rooted culture is the future in terms of food, Africa is the way forward. That is why I want to build a platform that readily makes such information available to the world.”

He said he plans to institute awards to recognise African chefs, adding a databse of African chefs is being developed by the network. He said the website has amassed 200,000 online fans, while it presently has over 1000 recipes on its database.