Flying Eagles whip Ghana 4-2 to reach WAFU Cup semi-finals

Abuja – The Flying Eagles on Wednesday rallied from behind to beat the Black Satellites of Ghana 4-2 and reach the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU Under-20 Championship in Togo.

After drawing goalless with Niger Republic on Sunday, the result took the seven-time African champions into the semi-finals as Group B winners on goals advantage.



Niger Republic’s Junior Mena qualified in second place, also with four points as Nigeria, following their earlier 1-0 defeat of Ghana’s Black Satellites.

The Ghanaians were eliminated without a point.

The semi-finals come up on Friday, with the final match billed for Sunday.

Emmanuel Toku had opened scoring for the Ghanaians on the half hour, before Effiom Maxwell drew Nigeria level with a minute left to interval.

Ibrahim Abubakar then coverted a penalty kick in the 80th minute to put Nigeria in the lead, before Wasiu Alalade made it 3-1 two minutes later.

Maxwell, who was later selected “Man of the Match’’, scored Nigeria’s fourth in added time.

There was still time for Toku to score another goal and Ghana’s second in the same added time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WAFU Under-20 Championship is a preparatory tournament for next year’s Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.