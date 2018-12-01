Flood: NEMA distributes relief materials to 172 households in Niger

Minna, Nov. 29, 2018 (NAN) The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday distributed food items to about 172 households displaced by flood in Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the households were displaced by flood in Shiroro and Bosso Local Government Areas of the state.

The NEMA Director General, Mr Mustapha Maihaja presented the items to the IDPs at the Emir’s Palace in Minna.

Maihaja, represented by Suleiman Mohammed, Team Lead of the agency’s Emergency Operation Center for Niger, Kebbi and Kwara, said it was committed to ensuring that the IDPs had some of their basic needs. The DG said the exercise was in continuation of the distribution of relief materials flagged off by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in the state in September.

He maintained that the distribution was part of the agency’s intervention to provide succor to the IDPs following the flood disaster that ravaged parts of the state earlier in the year.

He listed the distributed items to include; 25kg bag of rice, 4kg bag of sugar, 12kg bag of beans, 12kg bag of maize, 5 litre of vegetable oil and beverages for each of the 172 households.

According to him, the agency had concluded arrangements to also provide building materials to the affected victims within the shortest time possible.

“I want to assure that the government would always be there for you during difficult times such as this.

“In fact, in addition to what the agency has given you today, I want to tell you that arrangements have been made to provide you people with building materials and other things you will need to reconstruct your houses. “And within the shortest possible time, these building materials are going to be made available to you,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, Yohanna Saidu, from Bosso lauded the Federal Government for coming to their rescue.

“We are indeed very grateful to the Federal Government for remembering us because to tell you the truth, things have been hard for us since that unfortunate disaster.

“We pray to the Almighty God that we should not witness this kind of thing again,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Musa Suleiman, from Shiroro commended NEMA for making sure the items were delivered directly to those they were meant for by eliminating middlemen.

“I must say that this gesture is a huge relief as food had become a major challenge for most of us.

“NEMA must also be commended for making sure the food items get to the people they are meant for and not diverted,” he added.