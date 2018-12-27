Firm launches solution to address Nigeria’s unemployment crisis

Poise Nigeria, a personality and image consultancy firm, has re-launched its Poise Graduate Finishing Academy, (PGFA).

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Nonye Cally-Bechi, Chief Operating Officer, said the re-launch is to make job applicants global citizens with the new programmes developed.

In her words, “We observed that the major cause of unemployment is the lack of skills needed in every workplace.

“The programme we are re-launching is Poise Graduate Finishing Academy (PGFA). We have worked with individuals and corporations in both public and private sectors.

We have trained 40,000 youths in the area of employability skills, planning and other soft skills required in the workplace. It’s a 10 week programme. We have developed new programmes to make students global citizens,” she said.

On his part, Asher Adeniyi, Chief Marketing Officer, said one of the challenges to youths’ employability is lack of required skills.

One of the major causes of unemployment in Nigeria is the low standard of education. Many graduates do not think it essential to empower themselves with skills that would further enhance their chances of getting a job.

The ones who eventually acquire such skills stand a higher chance of getting employed.

He said, “We need to start planning curriculum with industry standards. We are setting up vocational skills centers where people will learn a trade and earn a decent living out of it.

“Capability comes by training. We got endorsed by the National Universities Commission and The Presidency. We have hit 90 per cent employability rate.

“They won’t just excel on who they are but also on what they know. We will be using 21st century methods.

“We leverage on partnership to organize job fairs and do trainings across the country. We will launch our online academy Q1,2019.

“Some of our solutions are being sponsored by churches and other organizations including international organizations. Going forward, we seek more of such partnership,” he said.

According to him, what makes the firm different is “We link them to job opportunities. We engage employers where we receive feedback on our programmes,” he added.