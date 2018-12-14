FIFA WWC: Korea coach says Falcons match a must win

South Korea manager Yoon Deok-yeo has targeted their match against Nigeria at next year’s Women’s World Cup as a must-win.

Nigeria, who recently claimed yet another Africa Women Cup of Nations title, have been drawn in Group A for next year’s tournament, where they will come up against the hosts France, as well as Norway and South Korea.

The Asian side will play ‘Les Bleus’ in the opening match at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 7, before tackling Nigeria in Grenoble on June 12 and Norway in Reims on June 17.

“Norway and Nigeria cannot be ignored. Norway is a strong team that has already won a World Cup, and Nigeria has qualified for its eighth consecutive World Cup finals,” said Yoon.

“The second match against Nigeria will be a crucial match and we will have to win this match and then play the decisive match against Norway.”

Nigeria’s opening game will be against Norway in Reims on June 8.

The other African sides are South Africa and Cameroon, who have been drawn in Groups B (with Germany, Spain and China) and E (with Canada, New Zealand and Netherlands) respectively.