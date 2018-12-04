FIFA dishes out to clubs $209m from 2018 World Cup earnings

Manchester City lead the way with just over 5 million dollars as FIFA on Tuesday announced it has dished out 209 million Euros to clubs.

The money paid to the clubs was for releasing their players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup held from June 14 to July 15 in Russia.

The world football ruling body said 416 clubs from 63 federations received payments from the tournament revenue, with the day rate for the 736 players given at 8,530 dollars.

Europe’s UEFA got by far the largest chunk of almost 158 million dollars, with English Premier League champions Manchester City top on 5.003 million dollars.

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid were second on 4.803 million dollars and England’s Tottenham third on 4.385 million dollars.

Other clubs like Egypt’s Al Ahli, Mexico’s Pachuca, Celtic of Scotland and Argentina’s Boca Juniors topped 1 million dollars.

The so-called Club Benefits Programme was started at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, with some 40 million dollars.

It is also planned for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

“It is FIFA’s responsibility to redistribute the revenues of this unique competition among the entire football community and clubs.

“Obviously, the clubs deserve to share in this success as they were key contributors,’’ FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.