FG needs clear policy not anti corruption fight to create jobs —NIMC

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Nigeria Institute of Management Chattered, NIMC, has said the Federal Government needs a clear cut policy to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country not anti corruption war.

According to Chairman of NIMC, Cross River State Chapter, Mr Evong Evong, anti graft war by Buhari-led administration was not an economic policy that can create employment or alleviate poverty, rather more Nigerians were living in penury.

He said:“The Federal Government needs to come out with an economic policy to deliberately create jobs for Nigerians. The poverty margin is increasing, people are becoming more hungry.”

He spoke, weekend in Calabar during the AGM/Dinner of the institute.

Evong who also backed the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, said his position that anti-corruption war is not an economic policy was in order because the fight against corruption has not produced jobs for Nigerians rather it has made life more difficult.

