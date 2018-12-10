FG distributes food items to 45,000 displaced households in Borno

The Federal Government (FG) on Monday said it had provided food assistance to 45,000 displaced households on monthly basis in Borno, under its Food Emergency Intervention for Northeast Programme.

The Programme’s Supervisor, Navy Cdr. Manga Danjuma, disclosed this in Maiduguri.

He said that assorted food items were provided to each of the deserving families at designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, host and liberated communities based in Borno.

Danjuma also said that each of the households with an estimated population of six persons was given over 50 kilogrammes of assorted rationed food items on monthly basis under the programme.

“The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been distributing food items to displaced persons since the inception of the programme in May 2017,” he said.

Danjuma commenting on food items donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, revealed that the items would be distributed to 35, 000 households in Borno and Yobe in the next four months.

Danjuma also added that 59. 8 kilogrammes of food items would be distributed to some families at seven selected IDPs’ camps, nine host communities and four liberated communities.

He listed some of the would-be benefiting communities to include Teachers House; Bakassi, Farm Centre, Goni Kachelri and Custom House I & II IDPs camps as well as Benisheikh, Mainok and Jakana.

“Each of the families would receive 25 kilogrammes of rice; 25 kilogrammes of beans, four kilogrammes of flour, two kilogrammes of seasoning and two kilogrammes cooking oil,’’ Danjuma said. (NAN)