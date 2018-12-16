FG commissions $9.08m radio frequency monitoring, control centre

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has commissioned the first-ever Mobile Radio Frequency Monitory Equipment, National Spectrum Management System, Denial of Service, DOS, Equipment and a National Control Centre in Abuja.

Commissioning the centre, Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, described the event as historic and necessary, considering the fact that the ministry is the secretariat of the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC.

Shittu who expressed joy on the successful delivery of the equipment and explained that it was a pioneer project of the current administration and being first of its kind after several attempts and efforts by past administrations to get funding for the project proved abortive.

He said: “With these facilities in place, the ministry now has the capacity to detect, identify and locate the sources of transmissions and is now able to determine if a frequency user is duly licensed or not.

“In addition, the use of the state-of-the-art equipment would enable the ministry to ensure that duly licensed users of radio frequency spectrum operate in compliance with technical specifications.”

According to him, the ministry had in March 2017 secured the Federal Executive Council’s FEC, approval to award a contract for the project to Messrs.’ TCI International Inc., USA at the cost of $9, 085, 043. 93 for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the sophisticated world class monitoring devices.

The device include five state-of-the-art Mobile Radio Monitoring Equipment, a National Spectrum Management System, two Denial of Service (DoS) equipment and the establishment of a National Control Centre.