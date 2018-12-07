FG cautions CCECC to speed up work on Lagos–Ibadan standard rail guage

By Theodore Opara

TO ensure that service operations commences by February 2019, the Federal Government has cautioned the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company, CCECC, But the contractor complained of robbery attacks and theft of their equipment in Lagos axis, which it says has been affecting the job.

Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi stated during the inspection of the project along Ewekoro – Papalanto axis. Amaechi who said he was impressed with the level of work doneadded that train must be on track before February for transportation of passengers from Lagos to Abeokuta if not to Ibadan.

He said, “I am sure that you are impressed with what you see. I am impressed 50/50. I expect and I have told them that there must be a train on the track before February. It doesn’t matter where, there must be a train that should be able to convey passengers up to Abeokuta if not up to Ibadan.

“Before February there must be a train that makes transport sense. What makes transport sense is that you are able to leave Lagos state at least to Abeokuta if not to Ibadan. They are progressing rapidly”.

On the security challenges being faced by the contractor, the Minister urged the team to beef up security around them and their equipment.

He said, “Things are happening in Lagos, they have challenges, that is the greatest problem we have, the challenges are numerous. They talked about being attacked by communities, armed robbers, equipment being stolen, we didn’t experience that between Abeokuta and Oyo. So I have told them to also brace up with that, get security men so that they can get protected”.