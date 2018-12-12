Female undergraduate who allegedly stabbed boyfriend to death in police net

The Police in Oyo State on Wednesday paraded a 23-year-old female undergraduate of the Department of Biochemistry at Ladoke Akinola University, Ogbomoso, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.



The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, told newsmen in Ibadan that the deceased, Adegun Lekan, was a fresh graduate of the institution who was awaiting mobilisation for the National Youth Service Scheme.

Odude said that the suspect was arrested by detectives attached to Owode Ogbomosho Division.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect and the deceased were cohabiting in the usual student’s tradition of trial marriage at Phoenix area of Ogbomoso.

“The incident happened on Nov. 21 at about 8 pm following a quarrel arising from petty jealousy.

” The victim, a graduate of Transport Management was stabbed in the chest and was rushed to Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, but died before he could be attended to,” Odude said.

The commissioner said the kitchen knife used in committing the crime had already been recovered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command also paraded an undergraduate for rape.

Odude said that the 300 level student of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, was arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for rape.

According to the commissioner, the suspect often poses as a friend in the WhatsApp group and other social media platforms to deceive his unsuspecting female victims.

Odude said the suspect would lure his victims to his house after promising to register them in an imaginary dancing school.

“The suspect will then pounce on his victims whom he will rape mercilessly under duress and then threaten to blackmail them to discourage them from reporting to the police.

“On Oct. 20, the suspect lured a female student of LAUTECH to his house in Agbala Daniel area of Ogbomoso and sexually molested her,” Odude said.

The commissioner said the suspect was arrested by police operatives after the victim lodged a report.

NAN reports that items recovered from the suspect included a kitchen knife, an iron rod and some charms. (NAN)