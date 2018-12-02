FCMB rewards 2,576 customers in millionaire promo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has rewarded of 2,576 customers with cash and various gifts at the end of the its reward scheme tagged “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 5”. The promo, designed to reward and empower customers, ran from March to October this year with four regional and zonal draws, including the grand finale, on November 28, 2018.

Of the 2,576 winners, 16 lucky customers won cash ranging from N1million to N2million, while the remaining 2,560 were rewarded with LED televisions, generating sets, decoders, tablets and smart phones. At the grand finale draws of the ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 5”, four customers smiled home with N2 million each, just as 640 others received gift items.

The promo which targeted all existing savings account customers of FCMB with monthly account balance ranging from N10,000.00 to N50,000.00, was designed to give extra value and empowerment to customers of the bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture.

Idi Awawu emerged winner of the star prize of N2 million at the Abuja & North regional draw in Abuja, while Simeon Olanrewaju got the same amount at the Lagos regional draws held in Otta, a town between Lagos and Ogun state. In the same vein, Obioma Uzonwunne was the lucky winner of N2 million at the South-East & South-South Regional draws in Asaba, Delta state and Ajani Mayowa won the same amount at the South-West Regional draws in Akure, Ondo state.

In his comment, a Director of the Consumer Protection Council, Mr. Dauda Waja, hailed the bank for conducting the exercise with integrity and transparency. He said that FCMB followed due process from the beginning of the promo in March till the emergence of the various winners.

Speaking on the promo, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said with the grand finale of the draws held nationwide, the bank has fulfilled the promise it made to customers to reward those who participated and qualified for the promo and participated in the four draws organised during the exercise.