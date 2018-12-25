Fayemi mourns Prof Sophie Oluwole’s death

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the death of the foremost academic, Prof. Sophie Oluwole, as a loss to the nation, saying her death has robbed Nigeria of another of her very bright star.

Fayemi said this on Tuesday while commiserating with the family of the late Prof. Sophie Oluwole, the renowned academic who passed on Sunday, aged 83 years.

Dr Fayemi said the death of Professor Oluwole, renowned for being the first female doctorate degree holder in Philosophy, came at a time when her wealth of experience was needed.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described the late Prof Oluwole, who taught him in his undergraduate years at the University of Lagos, as an epitome of hard work, diligence and distinction.

Fayemi said: “Prof Oluwole was a teacher with a difference, a distinguished scholar with an unusual approach to teaching. She was indeed a woman of honour and distinction”

The Governor said the late University don spent the better part of her life outside the classroom in working for the development of the Yoruba culture, tradition and philosophy.

“She shall be remembered as a distinguished scholar who touched many lives and as a dogged fighter and a Yoruba nationalist who never joked with the things that concerned her people. Hers was a life well spent in the service of mankind.

He urged the families of the late prof to take solace in the fact that she lived a great life and impacted many lives and left behind a good name.