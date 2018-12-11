Father raped me; mother blamed me, said I can’t tell anyone – 14-yr-old girl

l…as another father rapes 6-yr-old girl

By Esther Onyegbula

A teenager raped by her father, yesterday, revealed how her mother warned her not to tell anybody about the incident, which made her run away from home.

The 58-year-old man, Johnson Okon, being investigated by operatives of the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command, was paraded alongside other notorious criminals, by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal.

During the parade, CP Imohimi said that after the suspect, a security man/okada rider had defiled victim, she reported to her mother, who did not believe her and warned her not to tell anybody.

Because of her mother’s inaction, she ran away from home and sought refuge in the home of her father’s friend.

He said: “Meanwhile, the victim has been referred to Mirabel Centre for medical examination. An investigation is ongoing, after which suspects will be charged to court.”

Victim’s account

According to the 14-year-old victim (names withheld), who confided in her mother after her father raped her, “It was in our house at Charismatic Road, Berger, Ikorodu that my father raped me. My mother was not around when the incident happened so when she came I confided in her so that she can take action”.

“But to my greatest dismay, my mother blamed me, scolded me and warned me seriously not to mention anything like that to anyone. I really don’t know if she didn’t believe me or she was trying to protect my father.

“So I had to run away from the house, to where I felt safe, she added.”

…another rapes 6-yr-old neighbour’s daughter

Similarly, the Gender Unit is also investigating a 64-year-old carpenter, Habib Abdullahi, who also raped his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter at Selewu, an area of Ikorodu Lagos.

It was learned that the suspect, Abdullahi, on the 3rd of December at about 10 am took the victim to his room and inserted his fingers into her private parts.

However, trouble started when Mrs Obinna noticed that her daughter was unnecessarily irritated and withdrawn so she began to ask her questions and she revealed to the mother what Uncle Abdullahi had done to her.

Mrs Obinna initially reported the case to the Police at Ikorodu division before it was transferred to the gender unit Lagos state police command.