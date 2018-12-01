Fasehun’s demise’ll create vacuum in Yorubaland, nation – Mimiko

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has described the death of the founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Late Chief Frederick Fasehun, as the departure of a committed patriot and a worthy elder statesman with love and passion for the progress of the nation.

Mimiko, in a statement, said posterity will always remember Fasehun as one of those who, through their patriotism and strong desire to see Nigeria work for all, staked all and displayed exceptional courage in the face of oppression to ensure the enthronement of a democratic government.

He said “Death took Baba Fasehun away at a time the nation need him to help provide workable contributions to the restructuring of Nigeria, now that majority of the people have seen the need for restructuring, which is one of his utmost agitations.

“While his death will rightly be seen as a great loss to his immediate family, the people of Ondo State and the nation at large, it will no doubt create a vacuum in Yorubaland and the nation.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.