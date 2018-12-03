Fasehun’s death shocking, a loss to Nigeria — Akeredolu, Mimiko

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, described the death of founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Dr. Federick Fasehun as a shock to the state and the entire country noting that he will be missed by lovers of justice and peace.

Governor Akeredolu, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye in Akure, said the late Fasehun was “a disciplined citizen, a pan-Yoruba and nationalist to the core and intelligent medical practitioner who used his energy and other resources to fight for the interests of his people and the common man.”

The governor said: “Fasehun’s argument for egalitarian society where merit and equity are made parametric conditions for selecting leaders or people’s representatives will continue to dominate socio-political discourse.

“Social scientists will remember the deceased as a detribalised Nigeria per excellence whose place in the nation’s political history cannot be wished away, even in a hurry.”

Also, the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr Mimiko has described Fasehun’s death as the departure of a committed patriot and worthy elder statesman with love and passion for the progress of the nation.

Mimiko, in a statement by his media aide, Eni Akinsola in Akure, said posterity will always remember Fasehun as one of those who, through their patriotism and strong desire to see Nigeria work for all, staked all and displayed exceptional courage in the face of oppression to ensure the enthronement of a democratic government.

Mimiko said: “Death took Baba Fasehun away at a time the nation need him to help provide workable contributions to the restructuring of Nigeria, now that majority of the people have seen the need for restructuring, which is one of his utmost agitations.

“While his death will rightly be seen as a great loss to his immediate family, the people of Ondo State and the nation at large, it will no doubt create a vacuum in the Yorubaland and the nation.”