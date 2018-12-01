Fasehun left his comfort zone as a wealthy medical doctor to join the proletariats – Agbaje

Mr. Jimi Agbaje has described the death of the Founder of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, as a huge loss to Nigeria and the Yoruba race especially.

Describing Fasehun as a historical figure and a foremost father of the country’s Fourth Republic democracy, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, said his transition at this time in the country’s political history was personally painful to him.

“Not only was Baba an icon of Nigeria’s democratic struggle,” the PDP candidate said. “To me, he stood as a father figure with whom I enjoyed a personal relationship.”

Agbaje spoke today in a statement by Felix Oboagwina, the Director of Media and Publicity, Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation.

A Pharmacist himself, Agbaje said that Fasehun’s role as a medical doctor, Nigeria’s first acupuncturist and Founder of OPC marked him as a historical figure.

“We thank God for a life well spent. And we pray that God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Agbaje said. “My family, my campaign team and I stand with OPC and the family at this moment.”

Recalling the epoch role Fasehun played in the struggle for June 12 and the Fourth Republic, Agbaje described him as a stuff of which legends were made.

“Dr. Fasehun left his comfort zone as a wealthy medical doctor to join the proletariats, the commoners and pro-democratic groups on street demonstrations for the military to cede power to civilians. In this cause, he suffered all kinds of assaults and detentions from the oppressors. But he remained undeterred and unwavering,” Agbaje recalled