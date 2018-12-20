Family seeks police protection over alleged death threat

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—The head of Eromosele Family in Lagos, Mr. Paul Eromosele has appealed to the Nigerian Police for protection owing to death threats from persons suspected to be assassins.

Eronmosele, however, urged the police to investigate an Islamic cleric (names withheld), who he alleged had been threatening to kill his brother and other members of the family.

He said the outcry became necessary following a recent attack on the property of his younger brother, Cyril Eromosele, whose house was razed, while the screen of his car was shattered with bullets.

While on an assessment tour of the damaged property with journalists at Cyril’s residence on 11 Plot Paradise Estate, Ajah Lekki, Paul explained that his brother had to take cover elsewhere owing to threat on his life and that of his wife, Oluwaseyi Eromosele.

“Cyril was lucky not to be around with his wife and child when the suspected hoodlums struck. The suspect had severally threatened to kill him for marrying their daughter against the wishes of many.

“Trouble started 11 years ago when Paul began to date Aminat who is from a Muslim background without the approval of certain persons based on religious differences.

“But since one could not rewind the hand of the clock, the lovebirds eventually got engaged in August 2016 and got married in September 2018.

“Our preliminary findings showed that the suspected assailants may have gotten the address of the couple from the recent publication where Aminat applied for a change of her surname to Eromosele.’’