Family Of Agbor inferno solicits Okowa’s help

The family of Martin Ikpon Imahiagbe whose house was recently destroyed by fire has called on Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa an other well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

The storey building located at No. 90 Iregwa Street in Agbor town, Ika South Local government in Delta State.

The building was gutted by fire last month as the family were away but there was no casualty recorded as they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The effort of men of the Delta State Fire Service was not enough to control the inferno which destroyed properties worth millions of Naira and other important documents that belongs to the Ikpon’s family.

They are therefore seeking the kind effort of the state governor who happens to come from Agbor and other philanthropist to assist them.