Failure in Imo is failure in Abuja, Fayose hits APC

Ayodele Fayose, ex-governor of Ekiti, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the rift between Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s chairman, and Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor.

The former governor made the comment in reaction to the recent criticism of Okorocha by the APC chairman.

Oshiomhole on Friday accused the governor of frustrating Hope Uzodinma, the party’s anointed governorship candidate in Imo.

“Those who are putting Buhari with their faces because they are unknown are fake. Buhari has APC as his party,” the APC chairman had said.

“Buhari has adopted Uzodinma as his governorship candidate. We brought you a message of hope not a message of lamentation and family business.

2019 polls: Bode George urges S’East, S’South PDP leaders to bury hatchet, support Atiku

“We have come to deliver the message of hope that although things have gone wrong in the recent past, we have come to say how we will return the governance of the state to the people.

“You have a reason for demanding change. You want a governorship candidate whose purpose is to bring development to all Imo people including civil servants who no longer know what a pay-day is like.

“In Uzodinma’s government, appointments will be based on merit and not family connection. We will not domesticate happiness in the hands of a few people because all Imo people will be happy.”

Reacting on Saturday, Fayose via his verified twitter handle says, “When National Chairman of a political party proclaims the Chairman of his party’s Govs’ Forum as a failure, no further questioning as to the fact that the party and its govt is a complete failure.

“Failure in Imo is synonymous with failure in Abuja.”