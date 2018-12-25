Ezekwesili, others give condition for violence-free election

By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja— Presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili, has given conditions that would guarantee a violence-free poll.

Speaking yesterday alongside other presidential candidates at an event organised by Presidential Summit Centre in collaboration with Forum of Presidential Candidates towards peaceful conduct of the elections, Ezekwesili listed signing of amended electoral bill and non-interference of military personnel at the polls.

She cautioned against intimidation and harassment of voters.

She, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the court of public opinion and address lingering electoral issues ahead of the poll.

“You know there was a peace accord. In our own case, we signed, not because it was a ceremony but because we believed in it. On the other, we want Nigerians to send a strong message to President Buhari that he must exhibit an exemplary leadership quality that will ensure our election does not end up taking the country and the people down,” she added.