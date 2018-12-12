Eyengho welcomes Sultan of Sokoto to Warri kingdom

As Olu of Warri marks 3rd coronation anniversary

By Urowayino Jeremiah

The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for Warri Southwest Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly Comr. Besidone Eyengho has expressed delight over the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto to Warri kingdom as the Olu of Warri marks his third year coronation anniversary.

Eyengho made this known yesterday in Warri while appointing Mr. Harrison Ejueyitise Aletile as the Director Media / Publicity for his Campaign Organisation.

The House of Assembly candidate said there is a need to have a proactive legislative base for efficient and sustainable development while reiterating his commitment to offer credible and people-oriented legislature if elected.

His words, ‘’ the poor living condition of riverine communities in Warri southwest is as a result of the level of infrastructure, Isaba, Ugborodo, Gbaramatu and Orere has no proper road access.

“Only a paradigm shift well-orchestrated by people-oriented framework and policies can give the people meaningful live style.

“Reuters states that tourism accounting for $1.5 trillion in the United States alone as at 2017 meanwhile in Dubai tourism contribute 66% of the GDP…but here in Nigeria the situation isn’t encouraging.

“The Coronation anniversary Regatta can attract tourists to Warri if properly organised with the needed publicity.

“If elected I will sponsor a bill that will empower the ministry of Culture and Tourism to ensure that the annual Regatta coronation planning committee is given the desired attention, which will impact positively on the commercial nerves of the urban and rural areas of Warri.

“By 2020 budgeting in the House will be effective and shall be appropriated in line with the provision of the physical development master plan provided by a renowned world consultant.

“Lack of foresight by the PDP administration to see to the provision of a physical development master plan has affected the State.

“The absence of a developmental roadmap has affected the operation of the IOC in the creeks of Warri South West due to lack of people-oriented programs despite the huge funding from Chevron.

“Peaceful/mutual coexistence between the IOCs and the host communities will be reinstated after the election with a framework on how funds from IOCs will be properly utilised”.