Expedite action on our land case, NUJ urges Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to expedite action on the litigation surrounding the ownership of the land given to it by the state government on which its state secretariat is being built.

A communiqué at the end of its State Executive Council meeting said the appeal “became necessary as the N17 million given to the union to complete the project is lying fallow and fast depleting owing to bank charges.”

The communique by Chairman of the state council of the union, Michael Ikeogwu, and Assistant Secretary, Celestine Afokobah, condemned the spate of ritual killings across the state and called on security agents to discharge their duties without fear or favour, and serve justice on any culprit.

The communique urged various political parties contesting the 2019 general election to “avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the state council of the NUJ, on the up-coming debate for candidates that are seeking elective positions.”