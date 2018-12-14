Ex-SGF, Lawal at Buhari’s campaign launch

…as President promises adequate reward for party loyalists

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – FORMER Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Wednesday night to attend the official launch of one of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election support group, “Together Nigeria.”

President Buhari at the occasion promised that party men and women who work hard for the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party towards 2019 general elections will be rewarded adequately.



The President regretted that not all those that worked for the party in 2015 were rewarded, but assured that more rewards will come in 2019.

He said, “Tonight’s event once again reminds me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from many support structures such as The Buhari Organization (TBO) and Buhari Support Organization (BSO). I am happy that today we are not only celebrating our election victory but our numerous land mark achievements.

“I have listened and I acknowledge with delight the story of Buhari Support Organization (BSO) past, present and future from previous speakers. In particular, I commend the plan to reorganize and reposition the organization towards the forth coming election and beyond. This has once again given me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey.

“At this point, I would like to acknowledge the over whelming support I enjoyed from individuals and organizations across the country over the years. I say thank you to all those who contributed to our successes in one way or the other.

“Some of you, individuals and organizations, may be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone. I would like to assure you that this time hard work and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.

“Finally, I wish to thank the TOGETHER NIGERIA Group for educating the world about our good work and achievements. I will like to also thank our celebrities for projecting the image of Nigeria globally and for your contributions to the development of our entertainment industries.

“To our teeming supporters across the country and beyond I say thank you for your continuing and unrelenting support.”

Those who attended the ceremony included the Wife of the President, Dr Aisha Buhari, Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.

Also at the occasion were the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura and the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

