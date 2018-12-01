Ex Rangers, Flying Eagles star serves Enugu food as he launches De Lamb Table

By Dennis Agbo

He was in the Flying Eagles. He played for Enugu Rangers and defunct ACB before moving to Germany where he also played briefly before retiring to food industry, acquiring the expertise that made him stand out in the European country. He has lived in Germany for more than 20 years.

This Nigerian born Germany trained food expert is Kingsley Eze. For months he has been transferring his Hamburg food processing plant to Enugu, the coal city, because the residents deserved an option for value. And from tomorrow Anselem Eze’s services and food will be available in Enugu.

The former Enugu Rangers player said in an interview with Saturday vanguard that the unique eatery slated for public patronage, starting from tomorrow, is a product of research and working in the industy for over 20 years in Hamburg-Germany.

He stated that the value chain of the eatery lies in the hygiene, a gap he said is conspicuous between the western food chain and the Nigerian pro-type.

He also noted that it wont take long before their Enugu food partners would join their low tech to high tech in transfer of knowledge.

“What Mitchello Angelo does by paintings on the wall is what we do with food. On local delicacies, we have researched on food such as Okpa (beans cake) which we are going to unveil its export package. It will make people leave the 9th mile Okpa and settle for ours which could be preserved for a long time,” Eze said. Explaining how he dived from football to the food industry, Eze said”at the end of my football career, I took a dive for food processing in Hamburg. I was a food specialist, there I understood what was lacking in our country.

“I grew up Enugu and when I decided to come back home we prepared for the challenges. We will surmount them on a positive note, not by competition but by creative means from the west. We are bringing hamburger that people will fly in from Abuja and come to Enugu because hamburger has come home and I am a hamburger.”

Eze said that food like Hotdog does not need to be imported into the country because the expert has returned. “Our research is finished and from Sunday (tomorrow), Enugu will begin to see what is clean. We are bringing state of the art in food processing, we are adopting to the challenges of power, clean water, etc but now we are in the threshold of epiphany to reveal the products, our package for the coal city.

“We are bringing value in the field of eating. Food has a long history with Man and in the west there is rule for cleanliness in food.”

Located inside New Berries park, Ogui junction, Enugu, De Lamb Table limited has its guiding principle as “Eat healthier, think differently”. The eatery will be opened with a Mass celebration after which other events of the day at the all event centre will follow.