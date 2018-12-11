Ex-NDDC boss, Omatsuli, forfeits N1.8bn property to FG

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of property worth N1.8 billion, belonging to a former Executive Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Tuoyo Omatsuli, to the Federal Government.

Trial judge, Justice Chuka Obiozor, had on May 17, issued an order of temporary forfeiture of the property, following an ex-parte application by counsel to EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho.

Omatsuli’s property affected by the order are Block 117 Plot 4, Lekki Peninsula Scheme; Plots 1-18 Block 43 TPAO 992, Ikate Ancient City, Lekki; Plot 1B Northern Business District Lekki Peninsula, and Plot 1 Block 25 Lekki Peninsula Scheme Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The followings were listed as respondents in the suit: West Field Energy Resources Limited, Francis Momoh, Don Parker Properties Limited, and Omatsuli.

The court had issued the interim orders and for same to be published in national dailies for any interested party to appear and show cause.

After the orders, the court then adjourned for hearing of the motion on notice.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Justice Obiozor held: “In the final analysis, the court is satisfied that the first to fourth defendant form part of proceeds of unlawful activities, and are liable to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”