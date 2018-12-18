Ex-agitators commend NASS over passage of Amnesty Bill

By Ediri Ejoh

EX-AGITATORS, under the auspices of Third Phase Amnesty, have commended the National Assembly over the passage of Amnesty Bill into law, last week, which provided an institutional and legal framework for its operation.

National Secretary, Third Phase Amnesty, Tam Odogwu, lauded the National Assembly for passing the ‘critical bill’ that will ensure smooth production and export of crude oil and gas from Niger Delta region for sustenance of the entire economy.

He said: “We commend commitment and selfless effort of the National Assembly for the passage of the Amnesty bill into an Act of parliament, last week. This singular patriotic act of the National Assembly was in the interest of the nation. It provides an institutional and legal framework for the Amnesty programme to have an operation backed by law.

“The bill that turned an act, which now establishes the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Niger Delta of Nigeria and other Related Matters, 2018 (HB 482) has given it the power to consolidate the different phases of the programme, the full implementation disarmament, demobilisation, rehabilitation and reintegration, DDRR, and management of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, payment of monthly stipends and allowances to the ex-agitators in the stipend payroll from time to time and to take care of their basic necessities as part of the fulfilment of the DDRR process with a clear specification of the tenure of the Coordinate of the Amnesty Programme.”