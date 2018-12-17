Ex-agitators commend NASS over passage of Amnesty Bill into Law

….give kudos to Prof Dokubo for improved amnesty programme

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- EX-AGITATORS under the auspices of Third Phase Amnesty, at the weekend commended the National Assembly over the passage of the Amnesty Bill into law last week, which provides an institutional and legal framework for its operation.

National Secretary, Third Phase Amnesty, Tam Odogwu, while speaking on behalf of the group said the effort of the National Assembly for passage of this ‘critical bill’ into an Act of Parliament that has link with the smooth production and export of crude oil and gas from the Niger Delta region for sustenance of the entire economy was highly laudable and appreciated by all ex-agitators and the entire leaders.

According to him the act could be described as Xmas package and uncommon statesmanship displayed by the Senate and House of Representatives, which remain a cardinal achievement in the struggle by the people of the Niger Delta region over the years, which is worth commending.

He also added that the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta of Nigeria and other Related Matters, 2018 (HB 482) Act will go a long way in correcting all the mistakes and to put things right to move the region forward and the nation at large.

Odogwu said: “As the National Secretary for the Phase Three Amnesty Programme, I on behalf of the group commend commitment and selfless effort of the National Assembly for the passage of the Amnesty bill into an Act of parliament last week.

“This singular patriotic act of the National Assembly was in the interest of the nation, which has provided an institutional and legal framework for the Amnesty programme to have an operation backed by law is highly impactful and well accepted by Third Phase Amnesty group and the entire people of Niger Delta.

“The bill that turned an act which now establish the presidential amnesty programme in the Niger Delta of Nigeria and other Related Matters, 2018 (HB 482) has given it the power to consolidate the different phases of the programme, the full implementation Disarmament, Demobilisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration, DDRR, and management of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, payment of monthly stipends and allowances to the ex-agitators in the stipend payroll from time to time and to take care of their basic necessities as part of the fulfillment of the DDRR process with a clear specification of the tenure of the Coordinate of the Amnesty Programme.”

The Phase Three Amnesty scribe also gave kudos to the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, over the improvement and better positioning of the programme since he assumed office.

“We give kudos to the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo, selflessly and tirelessly piloting the affairs of the Amnesty Programme since he assumed office.

“We can testify and state unequivocally that Dokubo’s administration has indeed actually made some distinct improvement and value addition to the programme through his all inclusive policy, which has positively touched a lot of lives in the Niger Delta Region. We pray God to preserve and keep him healthy to fulfil all his good plans for the young people in the Niger Delta region towards national development”, he added.